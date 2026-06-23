Tom Hanks Says “No Reason” for Toy Story 6 Without “Worthwhile” Idea (& Reveals Scary Way Woody Could Return If He Didn’t)

Despite Woody getting a satisfying send-off in both the third and fourth Toy Story films, Tom Hanks’ character makes another comeback in Toy Story 5 — but it’s hard imagine Pixar pulling him into a sixth adventure. It wouldn’t be the first time the studio brought back the character after his arc reached a seemingly definitive conclusion. But there are only so many times that can work, and Tom Hanks agrees. The actor shared his feelings about the possibility of Toy Story 6 happening, getting candid about what another sequel would require. He also revealed how Woody could return without his involvement, and it’s a scary prospect no matter how many more movies there are.

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In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hanks emphasized what Pixar would need to make another Toy Story movie, and he voiced what many fans are already thinking. “If you’re gonna do another Toy Story, it better be worthwhile,” he said. “It better be great. You better be examining some theme that is not just dragging it out because people like the title. I mean, it is a huge corporate business without a doubt, I’m not gonna discount that. But unless it’s good, new, fresh, there’s no reason to do it at all.“

It’s always a concern: that a studio will continue churning out movies in a successful franchise, even if there’s no more story to tell. Hopefully, Pixar heeds Hanks’ words and finds a solid angle if it does pursue Toy Story 6. Hanks didn’t address whether he’d be open to returning if that crucial condition was met. However, director and longtime Toy Story writer Andrew Stanton told EW that this film was likely his last. It’s looking like the end of an era in that regard, and Stanton may not be the only one who doesn’t show up for more.

And Hanks did speculate on how Pixar could work his toy into the next movie, even if he’s not properly involved in making it. He acknowledged the idea as “scary,” as it involves having AI tap into his previous recordings to make something new. The use of AI technology in Hollywood is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, and it’s raising very real ethical questions as well. Hanks noted, “Every word we have ever recorded in time in Toy Story is on digital media somewhere, so they could put together anything they would want.”

Tom Hanks Is Right About Toy Story 6

Image Courtesy of Pixar

Toy Story 5 may be consistent with the series’ quality, but there’s no denying one harsh truth about the Pixar series: its most recent movies haven’t quite captured the magic of the first three. The original trilogy feels like a complete story, and it’s one that never overstays its welcome. It helps that it grew up alongside the fans who love it. And while it’s great to see a new generation appreciating Toy Story, too, one has to wonder how long Pixar can tap into new concepts without this franchise going stale. Needless to say, Hanks is right about Toy Story 6. Pixar needs an exceptional premise to even consider it, and even then, it needs to execute that well.

Stanton seems to think that’s possible, even if he’s no longer involved on the creative end. He told Dexerto that he’d like to see Toy Story 6 serve as a finale to Bonnie’s trilogy, giving her the same treatment that Andy got. It’s symmetrical, and it could work, but it still needs a compelling hook. Ideally, it’ll properly involve the original actors rather than recreating their likeness. And technically, Woody doesn’t need to be there to end Bonnie’s story — though it would be strange to make one last Toy Story without him.

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