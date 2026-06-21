The Truth About Toy Story 5 Hurts After the Original Masterpiece Trilogy

Disney and Pixar’s brand-new addition to the decades-long beloved franchise Toy Story, Toy Story 5, has officially hit theaters, and even as opening weekend is ongoing, it’s safe to say the movie has been a success. Currently, Toy Story 5 has an impressive 93% with critics and 95% with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s already setting box office records for Pixar, with estimates for the sequel flick’s box office numbers making it the highest-grossing opening weekend for a Pixar movie in eight years, following on the heels of yet another massively successful Disney Pixar sequel movie, The Incredibles 2.

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Given those major accomplishments, it’s clear that Toy Story 5 is a solid movie, and it’s managing to live up to its predecessors in many ways. Multiple things can be true at once, though, and as much as Toy Story 5 is finding success by various metrics, there are still some difficult things to accept about the movie. In fact, there is one harsh truth about Toy Story 5 in particular that fans have to face, and it actually has larger implications for the Toy Story franchise’s future overall.

Toy Story 5 Doesn’t Feel Like the Original Movies

Toy Story 5 does many things right. It brings the most beloved characters back to the big screen, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Bullseye, and it maintains the heart and deeper message that Disney and Pixar fans have come to associate with Toy Story movies. Unlike Toy Story 4, this new sequel also feels like a return to form for the larger franchise, as it focuses much more heavily on the relationship between toys and their kids. Having said that, the truth is that Toy Story 5 still doesn’t feel like the original movies—specifically, the first three.

When Toy Story first hit the screen in 1995, it truly felt like magic. This movie brought toys to life in a way that felt incredibly real, and despite its focus on toys, the story went so much deeper than one might expect. Toy Story was about growing up, childhood, rejection, and even fears about the future. That solid foundation gave way to Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3, which arguably only went that much further in exploring these topics. After all, Toy Story 3 ends with Andy’s bittersweet, extremely emotional departure, and he thanks his toys for everything.

When Toy Story 4 began (which actually came as a surprise in and of itself, given that Toy Story 3 seemed like the perfect conclusion to a brilliant trilogy), it just didn’t have that same magic. Yes, it still had to do with childhood, growing older, and finding one’s place, but without Andy and even with adjustments in animation, it just felt like a different franchise. Toy Story 5 came much closer to that original Toy Story feeling, but it didn’t quite get there. In fact, the biggest way this was clear was in the relationships among the toys themselves.

In addition to it being frustrating that Woody once again leaves his friends at the end of the movie, Toy Story 5 portrayed a weird dynamic between Woody and Buzz. Yes, they’d always had a fair bit of banter, and clearly, they had an antagonistic relationship to start. However, in the many years since, the two became true best friends. In Toy Story 5, that warmth was gone. They were back to being extremely competitive with each other, and at certain points, it actually felt like they really didn’t like each other.

It wasn’t only Woody and Buzz who felt weird, either. Major characters like Rex, Hamm, and Mr. Potato Head, who have been fan favorites since Toy Story was released more than 30 years ago, were all but sidelined. With those considerations in mind, Toy Story 5, like its most recent predecessor, just doesn’t offer the same feeling that Toy Story, Toy Story 2, and Toy Story 3 all did.

Toy Story 5 Is Still a Movie Worth Watching

Even with Toy Story 5 not feeling like the original three Toy Story movies, it is definitely still worth watching, and the reviews obviously agree. This movie centers on Jessie, and that was a welcome change and proved to be a genuinely compelling, emotional story. As mentioned, this story also returns to a focus on the relationships between toys and their kids and how the toys grapple with the reality that all kids are going to grow up sometime.

Overall, though, this reflects a truth audiences must accept about the larger Toy Story franchise and its future. Namely, it seems unlikely that this will be the last Toy Story movie, as it is clearly a formula that works. But, in all likelihood, any future Toy Story movies will have the same issue that both Toy Story 4 and Toy Story 5 do—and that’s something fans are just going to have to embrace.

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