Toy Story Co-Creator Opens Up About Franchise Future (& Isn’t Ruling Out More Sequels)

Toy Story will be launching its fifth sequel later this week, and with reviews starting to make their way online, it seems that Toy Story 5 is continuing the franchise’s trend of excellence. With the film almost here, some are wondering about the franchise’s future and if we could see more sequels down the line. Thankfully, the Toy Story 5 co-creator addressed just that, and he isn’t ruling out more sequels.

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In an interview with ScreenRant’s Ash Crossan, Toy Story 5 co-creator Andrew Stanton teased that if there’s a Toy Story 6, we could be exploring “the Bonnie years’ before passing the baton to another child. “So hopefully, I think that’s the pattern, if it keeps going. So I always knew that there was a natural possibility to just follow Bonnie, and just follow her life, and just see what happens to the toys if it keeps going,” Stanton said. “So there was always that seed.”

“It’s like a series that doesn’t know it’s going to get picked up for the next season. We’d always end it like it could end here, but we’ve passed the badge on from Woody to Jessie at the end of 4, just in case it keeps going. So it’s always been that kind of mindset,” Stanton said.

It’s Time To Stop The “Do We Need More Toy Story Sequels” Hot Takes

While it wasn’t as prevalent with Toy Story 3, the fourth and fifth films in the series have experienced a consistent stream of “do we need another Toy Story” hot takes in online and podcast forums. Toy Story 4’s success hushed those discussions for a bit, but when Toy Story 5 was announced, that same tired argument came right back.

With Toy Story 5 now having a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score from 112 reviews, it would seem the team at Pixar has created yet another memorable entry in the now iconic franchise, and with a premise that directly deals with the notion of children growing up with tablets and phones, it couldn’t be more relevant to today’s children but also their parents.

It’s a bit mind-boggling that even when that premise was made clear, there was still negativity regarding another sequel, and that also seemed to open the door for all sorts of odd takes about Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4 not being worth continuing the franchise for. There’s been a moment in every Toy Story film to date that’s resonated with me immensely or wrecked me emotionally, and I don’t see that not being the case with Toy Story 5 either. As long as these films have that sort of impact, sign me up for Toy Story 6, 7, and beyond.

Toy Story 5 lands in theaters on June 19, 2026.

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