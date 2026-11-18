With the news that Tom Hiddleston would be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, Loki fans were understandably concerned that the movie would ruin the show (or the entire character), but Hiddleston’s recent update should bring those fans some comfort. Already, audiences have gotten a sneak peek at what Loki’s Doomsday role might entail. Specifically, Loki was part of the first of the Avengers: Endgame Encore bonus scenes, which saw him visiting Steve Rogers’ home as Steve was dancing with Peggy Carter, coming to help them.

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This suggests that Loki will be operating as his God of Stories self, presumably arriving because Steve has decided to stay in the past and has therefore created issues within the multiverse. After all, it’s already been confirmed that Steve’s decision to stay in the past caused Doomsday. Even with this context from Endgame Encore, though, fans had serious concerns about what Loki’s role in the movie would mean for the perfect conclusion to his story in Loki, which saw him finally find his “glorious purpose.” Thankfully, Hiddleston has himself just confirmed that he won’t be letting that story be undermined in Doomsday. Check out his exact comments below.

Tom Hiddleston Won’t Let Loki’s Loki Arc Be Undone

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After so many years of Loki dying (or fake dying) and coming back, moving between a villain and something like a hero, and suffering various losses, it was honestly very satisfying to see him find his way in Loki, especially because it didn’t feel forced; it felt like a natural progression for the character. It’s therefore understandable that fans are worried about what Doomsday will mean for that satisfying conclusion. However, speaking with Empire Magazine, Hiddleston reportedly shared, “I feel very protective of the character. I don’t want to unstitch anything.” It doesn’t come as a huge surprise that Hiddleston will be protective of the character, as he has long been vocal about caring deeply about Loki.

It’s the second part of these comments in particular that is important, though. The idea that Hiddleston isn’t letting anything be “unstitched” specifically implies that the end of Loki will be protected. In light of that, it seems like Doomsday will simply be building upon what Loki has already set up in terms of Loki’s role in the multiverse. In fact, while it’s not clear at this point whether Loki is a projection or really physically present, it would make sense that Loki needed to intervene in Steve’s decision and would keep his position as the God of Stories very much intact, as long as it’s done right. Of course, there are other questions, such as whether Thor and Loki will come back together, as many MCU fans are hoping will be the case. Thankfully, these mysteries will only remain for a short while longer, as Doomsday hits theaters in exactly one month.

What do you hope to see in terms of Loki’s story in Doomsday? Let us know in the comments down below.