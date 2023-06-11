Tom Holland Says He's Excited About Spider-Man 4, But Wonders If It Will Actually Happen

The Spider-Man franchise, like many others across Hollywood, has been placed on hold for the time being due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Prior to the stoppage, Sony and Marvel Studios were actively working on developing Spider-Man 4. Now, all work on the development and script for the project has been halted. Though Tom Holland says he's excited about the prospects of the movie, he now admits he's not sure if it will ever happen.

"Whether or not it'll come to fruition, who knows?" Holland said in a new interview with Inverse. "But right now it's looking pretty good, and we'll just have to wait and see."

In that same interview, Holland said he'd love to help usher in a live-action Miles Morales, the star of Sony Picture Animation's Spider-Verse animated projects.

"I would be honored to bring Miles Morales into the live action world. How we do that, I don't know, but given the opportunity, I would jump at it," the actor added.

This isn't the first time Holland has expressed interest in passing the baton. Shortly before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor said he wouldn't mind getting to a point where someone else could step into the role.

"We've been making these films for five years now," Holland shared with Entertainment Weekly in 2021. "We've had such an amazing relationship, the three of us. We've been with each other every step of the way."

"We've done every single film, every single press tour. So this one scene, [we didn't know] if this would be the last time [we were all working together.] [It] was heartbreaking but also really exciting because we're all moving into the next chapter of our careers. So sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I've ever had on set. I don't think I've cried like that ever."

