Tom Holland is sticking around for Spider-Man 4. Franchise producer Amy Pascal on Wednesday confirmed the fourth Spider-Man movie is in the works from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, but that work is on pause amid the ongoing writers' strike. In a new interview with Variety at the New York premiere of his Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Holland expressed solidarity with the writers who are picketing the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers as they negotiate for better pay from the major Hollywood studios.

"I can't talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We've put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers," Holland said of Spider-Man 4. "There's been multiple conversations had, but at this point it's very, very early stages."

At Wednesday's premiere of the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Pascal told Variety that "of course" Sony and Disney's Marvel are making a sequel to 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"We're in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike," she said. "We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started."

Pascal and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige are producing the untitled Spider-Man 4, the follow-up to the $1.92 billion-grossing No Way Home. As for when the fourth movie might swing into theaters, Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tom Rothman told The Hollywood Reporter: "When you can expect it, I don't know. Serve no wine before it's time."

"All I will say is that we have the story," Feige told Entertainment Weekly in February about the fourquel. "We have big ideas for that."

Holland reportedly signed a new deal to return for a second Spider-Man trilogy set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continuing a partnership between Sony and Disney that saw the two studios share the character between Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"[Spider-Man: No Way Home] is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal said in 2021. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. [No Way Home] is not the last of our MCU movies."

Sony has not yet set a release date for Spider-Man 4.