Marvel Spider-Man Preview Sees Classic Villains Return After Major Death

Kamala Khan is dead and Spider-Man is left to pick up the pieces. After the seismic shift that happened in last month's issue of Amazing Spider-Man, Zeb Wells and Ed McGuiness are continuing to shock readers in a big way. In the next issue due out in the series, some of the web-slinger's most iconic villains are returning to cause havoc for the beloved character. In a new preview released for Amazing Spider-Man #27, Spidey and Black Cat swing across the buildings as they thwart Shocker from, well, shocking people. On top of that, Doc Ock's iconic look is included on the cover, meaning Spidey's definitely going to have his hands full when the issue releases this coming Wednesday.

As for Ms. Marvel, she'll be at the root of an upcoming one shot from Marvel. called Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel.

"In the grand comics condition of other notable character deaths such as Captain America, Doctor Strange, and the original Captain Marvel, FALLEN FRIEND: THE DEATH OF MS. MARVEL will be a crucial chapter in the Marvel mythos and serve as both a farewell for Ms. Marvel and a glimpse of her death's impact on all of Marvel's heroes," a synopsis from Marvel reads. "The heart of the Marvel Universe has stopped beating. Now join the other heroes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of Ms. Marvel, and comic fans everywhere in honoring and remembering one of Marvel's brightest stars!"