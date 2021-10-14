Tom Holland Casts Doubt He’ll Return As Spider-Man

When it comes to Spider-Man, fans have their own go-to Peter Parker. For some, Tobey Maguire suits the role while others look to Andrew Garfield. These days, Tom Holland embodies the superhero with ease, and fans are eager to see him return to the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But thanks to a new interview, the fandom has learned Holland isn’t sure whether he’ll ever return to the character.

The discussion was held with Entertainment Weekly as the magazine did a big feature on Spider-Man: No Way Home recently. It was there Holland spoke candidly about shooting the buzzed-about sequel, and one scene made the actor wonder whether he’ll ever get to play Peter Parker again.

“We’ve been making these films for five years now,” Holland shared with the site. “We’ve had such an amazing relationship, the three of us. We’ve been with each other every step of the way.”

“We’ve done every single film, every single press tour. So this one scene, [we didn’t know] if this would be the last time [we were all working together.] [It] was heartbreaking but also really exciting because we’re all moving into the next chapter of our careers. So sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I’ve ever had on set. I don’t think I’ve cried like that ever.”

As you can see, Holland and his co-stars got very emotional after this mysterious scene wrapped, and fans will surely join in the crying once they see it themselves. The thought of Holland exiting the Marvel Universe is hard to bear, but the Spider-Man actor is slowly coming to terms.

“We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” Holland explained. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

At this point, there is no word on Spider-Man’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or whether Holland will take part in it. Obviously, the mega-franchise would love to keep the character around, but the hero’s film rights are still in a tug-of-war with Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. But if Spider-Man fans have it their way, well – Holland won’t need to hang up his suit for a long, long time.

What do you think about Holland's hunch? Do you believe his time as Spider-Man has come to an end?