Actor Tom Hollander Accidentally Received Tom Holland's Marvel Pay Slip, "An Astonishing Amount of Money"

Tom Hollander wishes he got the paychecks of Tom Holland. Though the two bear little resemblance to one another, their names may lead to some hiccups over e-mail or at an accounting firm. Case in point, the two were once represented by the same Hollywood agency at the same time, something that led to Hollander inadvertently getting the paystubs of Holland, paychecks larger than anything he's received in his career During a recent stop on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Hollander revealed his agency accidentally sent him Holland's massive Avengers box office share.

"People in the accounts department of my agency got confused. We were with the same agency briefly. And it was a terrible moment," Hollander told the late night host. "I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England. ... I sat smugly in the audience just having done a BBC show for $30,000 ... the interval came and I checked my email and I got one from the agency saying, 'Payment slip for first box office bonus for The Avengers.'"

Hollander went on to explain the paycheck was in the seven figures, substantially more than what he's made on any one project.

"I don't think I'm in The Avengers," Hollander quipped, "It was an astonishing amount of money. It was not his salary. It was his first box-office bonus. Not the whole box-office bonus, the first one. And it was more money than I'd ever [seen]. It was a seven-figure sum."

Hollander will soon star as Truman Capote in Hulu's Feud, while Holland will soon start to get ready for Spider-Man 4.

"It was myself, Amy, [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, [executive producer] Rachel [O'Connor], sometimes other executives from Marvel will sit in," Holland told THR last year. "It's a collaborative process. The first few meetings were about, 'Why would we do this again?' And I think we found the reason why. I'm really, really happy with where we're at in terms of the creative."

"But I'm also a little apprehensive about it," he added. "There's a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises. I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there's a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life."

Spider-Man 4 has yet to set a release date.