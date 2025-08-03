Tom Holland Poses in Spider-Man Costume With Fans in Brand New Day Set Video

Tom Holland is filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, Scotland right now, and he’s not ignoring local fans while he’s at it. Local reporters for the BBC caught snapshots of Holland in his new Spider-Man suit getting a few action shots outdoors on Sunday, and fans quickly gathered to cheer him on. The actor even took a break from the production to meet his fans and snap a few pictures. One young spider-fan in his own costume was lucky enough to get some photos with Holland, as you can see in the video below. It’s hard to say which of them hit those iconic superhero poses harder.

Holland joined another, smaller Spider-Man for a photo op in Glasgow on Sunday, delighting fans around the world within hours. Brand New Day just began filming in the city on Friday, with some buildings dressed up for exterior shots that will need to look like New York City in the final product. Holland reportedly spoke to a spontaneous crowd of bout 100 fans before posing for these photos.

tom taking pics with kids as spidey 😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/6s4m5FYxKD — diya (@watchwithdiya) August 3, 2025

Brand New Day is the next movie coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is reportedly on track for its planned premiere date of July 31, 2026. Marvel just kicked off the production in style with a video of Holland in his new costume for the first time, which made waves on social media. Last time we saw the MCU’s Spider-Man, he had given up all of his relationships and all of his worldly possessions, forcing him to leave his high-tech Spider-Man suit behind and resort to some good old-fashioned spandex.

While the entire MCU may have forgotten Peter Parker and Spider-Man, the characters he used to know and love aren’t going too far. Brand New Day will also star Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Michael Mando as Mac Gargan, a.k.a. Scorpion. Meanwhile, Peter will be joined by fellow MCU heroes the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), though presumably, neither will remember his secret identity or his history of working with the Avengers.

Brand New Day will be followed closely by Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, and the Multiverse Saga will then conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027. Several TV shows will also come out along the way, including Wonder Man in December of 2025, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 in March of 2026, and Vision Quest at some point after that. This story clearly still has some big surprises ahead, and for many fans, that’s good news.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres on July 31, 2026. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theaters now, and previous MCU titles are streaming now on Disney+.