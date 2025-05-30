Marvel Auditioned a Shocking Number of Actors for Spider-Man Role (But Tom Holland Beat Them All)

When Disney struck its deal with Sony that allowed Spider-Man to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, everyone involved with the franchise knew how important it was to cast the right actor in the role. Casting director Sarah Finn took her job very seriously and left no stone unturned during a very extensive process. In a piece for Variety underscoring the unheralded work of casting directors, Finn recalled that there were thousands of actors who were in the running to play the MCU’s Peter Parker before Tom Holland ultimately landed the gig.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When casting is done well, people think that person fell from the sky,” Finn said. “Actually, we read 2,500 people to arrive at Tom Holland for Spider-Man.”

Holland was cast as Spider-Man in 2015 and made his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War before headlining a trilogy of solo movies and appearing in two Avengers films. Among the many other actors up for consideration were Ender’s Game star Asa Butterfield and Matt Lintz. Though Lintz missed out on Spider-Man, he left an impression on Marvel Studios, as he was later cast as Bruno on Ms. Marvel.

After starring in six MCU films, Holland’s tenure as Peter is still going strong. Next up is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to open in theaters in July 2026. Right now, it seems as if Holland is sitting out Avengers: Doomsday. He was not one of the 27 actors confirmed for that film when Marvel announced the cast in late March. Brand New Day plot rumors indicate the film takes place during the events of Doomsday, which would explain Peter’s absence from Avengers.

Holland is a fan favorite who proved to be a perfect fit for Peter Parker, injecting infectious, youthful energy into his performances as the superhero. It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Holland playing Spider-Man in the MCU, so some might find it surprising to learn he wasn’t the only choice the filmmakers had in mind. Going through 2,500 actors is a long and grueling process, but a necessary one. It’s easy to forget now, but the Spider-Man film franchise was in a very interesting place around the time of the Disney/Sony deal. The Amazing Spider-Man series fizzled out after only two installments, and while there was excitement over the character finally joining the MCU, another reboot happening so quickly could have been risky. It was vital to nail the casting and find the best actor who could re-energize Spider-Man on the big screen.

Sony and Marvel studios have definitely reaped the benefits of Finn’s keen eye for talent. Every MCU film Holland’s been a part of has been a big critical and commercial hit, with the actor receiving much praise for his earnest portrayal of Spider-Man. As great of an asset Holland has been to the franchise, Finn might have to look for his successor in the near future. Holland has spoken about wanting his Peter to eventually pass the baton to Miles Morales, and some fans think Rio Morales might have been cast in Brand New Day. Luckily, viewers can rest easy knowing Finn will search all corners to find the best actor.