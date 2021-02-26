Tom & Jerry Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

✖

Tom & Jerry is now out in theaters and available to stream on HBO Max, and while we're still waiting on the audience score, the Rotten Tomatoes critical consensus is out, and it's quite low. Tom & Jerry currently sits at 24%, collecting 41 total critical ratings. Right now there are 10 fresh ratings and 31 rotten ratings, and most of the issues seem to stem from the live-action story playing out around Tom and Jerry. This seems to be the case with most animated and live-action film crossovers of this ilk, and it is certainly the case for Tom & Jerry.

Going through the reviews, there are actually few negative words regarding Tom and Jerry themselves, nor their animated parts of the film. In fact, several reviewers point out that if the movie had more of them and focused squarely on them it would've been better.

It's the live-action part of the plot and the characters in those segments that seem to weigh everything down, with several blaming the issues on the script. An audience score isn't in yet, but it will be interesting to see if fans are more forgiving of it than critics, which happens quite a bit on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can find the official description for Tom & Jerry below.

"One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s “Tom & Jerry.” The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day."

Tom & Jerry is now available in theaters and on HBO Max.

