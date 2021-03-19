Tomb Raider 2: Lovecraft Country's Misha Green to Write and Direct

✖

The follow-up to 2018's Tomb Raider has been in the works for quite some time now, and viewers have been curious to see what the next chapter in Lara Croft's (Alicia Vikander) story will bring. In recent months, details surrounding Tomb Raider 2 have been relatively scarce, especially after the project was indefinitely delayed on MGM's release calendar. On Monday, the sequel got another major update, with the news that Misha Green will be writing and directing the upcoming sequel. Rebecca and Free Fire's Ben Wheatley was previously attached to the project.

Green confirmed the news shortly after on Twitter, all while teasing which games she might draw inspiration from.

My fav from classic era is Legend & from survival era it’s a tie between Rise & Shadow. So I’m thinking something like: 🔦⛏🗻🗿🧟‍♂️👊🏻🏺 🦖🔫🔫🏃🏻‍♀️ *whispers* Who’s as excited as I am for a @TombRaiderMovie!?!? 🤑💃🏾🤩 #TombRaider — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) January 25, 2021

Green serves as the showrunner and executive producer of Lovecraft Country, which made its debut on HBO last summer to critical and fan acclaim. She also directed the series' eighth episode, "Jig-a-Bobo". Green previously co-created, executive produced, and wrote the WGN series Underground. Her other upcoming projects include writing and producing Netflix's The Mother, and producing the upcoming films Cleopatra Jones and The Gilded Ones.

"The plan was for us to start making one this year, of course due to the [pandemic] situation, that's now very different," Vikander said of Tomb Raider 2 in a previous interview. "We're still in discussions about it, so I hope we can probably get to it next year."

2018's Tomb Raider was met with a mixed critical and fan response, but ultimately brought in a revenue of $274 million. Previous details had indicated that the sequel would combine the plots of the video games Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which would line up with Green's tweet about her favorite games.

"I think it's a wonderful character that has been with us for like 22 years," Vikander previously said of playing the character. "She's become a great role model and I love the fact that she's been able to take such a big place as a female character in the gaming world and in cinema. I think there's definitely room for this character to evolve, and it felt like it came out in '96, and I think it reflects a strong woman with the same kind of essence still as a smart, very curious, feisty, vulnerable woman. It's almost like she has changed due to how society has changed, she has become more a woman of now, of the time."

