Top Gun: Maverick 4K UHD Blu-ray Pre-Orders Are Available Now

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters today, May 27th, and the reviews make it pretty clear that you need to go out and see this film right away. In fact, a movie this thrilling is going to be a Day 1 purchase on Digital / Blu-ray. If you agree, pre-orders for Top Gun: Maverick are already live on Blu-ray in several different flavors.

If you're all in on the 4K UHD+Digital Blu-ray, you pre-order Top Gun: Maverick in a SteelBoook edition, 2-Movie Collection, and a Standard edition. The film is also available on standard Blu-ray. A breakdown of these options and where to pre-order them can be found below.

Details on a release date and special features for the Top Gun: Maverick home video releases have not been made available at the time of writing. This article will update with that information at a later date.

Spencer Perry reviewed Top Gun: Maverick for ComicBook.com, and gave the film a 4.5 out of 5 noting:

"Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that is satisfying on the narrative level, in a visual sense, and when accounting for what the movie is actually about. The film is the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way, delivering the ultimate theatrical experience that will have audiences convinced they've just hit crossed Mach 5 themselves."

The synopsis for Top Gun: Maverick reads: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him."

"When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."