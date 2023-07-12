Top Gun: Maverick 2-Movie 4K Blu-ray Collection Gets a Huge Prime Day Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Top Gun: Maverick was an absolute juggernaut at the box office last year, passing $1 billion worldwide. It also earned rave reviews and multiple Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Now it looks like star Tom Cruise will ride his Top Gun success into Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which hit theaters today. Pre-orders for Dead Reckoning Part One are already live on Amazon, but let's not get ahead of ourselves.

Today it would be best to add both Top Gun movies into your 4K Blu-ray collection in one go thanks to a Prime Day 2023 deal that drops the price of the set by 47%. You can grab that Top Gun deal here on Amazon until the end of the day today, July 12th. Note that the Top Gun Steelbook superfan giftset is also available here on Amazon with a discount.

The Top Gun Superfan Collection includes includes two SteelBook cases with both 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray Discs of Top Gun and Top Gun Maverick along with to Digital copies of each film. There are also collectibles like dog tags, a leather "Maverick" keyring, magnetic decals, coasters and photos.

Special Features:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Cleared For Take Off – Witness the most intense film training program as the cast prepare themselves for filming while pulling multiple G's in a fighter plane.

Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick-Prepare to take flight as you go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick on a journey to capture the most spectacular aerial sequences ever!

A Love Letter To Aviation – Tom Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft, a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang, which would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day.

Forging The Darkstar – Pushing the limits beyond Mach-10, the future of aviation is unveiled through an impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie.

Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival-Tom Cruise discusses his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

"Hold My Hand" – Lady Gaga Music Video-Watch Lady Gaga's music video for her standout lead single hit on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

"I Ain't Worried" – OneRepublic Music Video-Check out the music video to the original new song from OneRepublic.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer – We all share the same fate. Watch the official teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring Tom Cruise. Coming to theatres 2023.

Spencer Perry reviewed Top Gun: Maverick for ComicBook.com, and gave the film a 4.5 out of 5 noting:

"Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that is satisfying on the narrative level, in a visual sense, and when accounting for what the movie is actually about. The film is the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way, delivering the ultimate theatrical experience that will have audiences convinced they've just hit crossed Mach 5 themselves."

Are There Plans for Top Gun 3?

Top Gun: Maverick's critical praise and being the only film during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to pass $1 billion at the box office have built up a need for a third film in the franchise. With all of that in mind, fans want to know if there will be a Top Gun 3. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke with Variety and was asked about a potential threequel.

"You tell me, I have no idea," Bruckheimer said after being asked when the third Top Gun movie is getting made. "I wish ... We'll see, you never know." When asked if he's spoken to Cruise about ideas for another film, the producer replied, "Not yet. He's in the middle of shooting Mission: Impossible. He's got a lot of difficult, very hard stunts he's doing, so it's not the time to take his attention away from what's important to him right now."

Previously, Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski also addressed the possibility of a third film, asking, "Is there another story that is compelling enough that we need to go back?" Kosinski asked. "It seems to me at the end of this film that Maverick has some gas left in the tank. He's not settling down."

