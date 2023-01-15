Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Status of Tom Cruise's Top Gun 3 Plans

Top Gun: Maverick was the second-most successful movie of 2022 and is currently the twelfth-highest-grossing movie of all time. The Tom Cruise-led sequel earned over $1 billion at the box office and it's been a big hit on Paramount+ in addition to breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The film also earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score with a 96% critics rating and a 99% audience rating. Now, fans want to know if there will be a Top Gun 3. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke with Variety and was asked about a potential threequel.

"You tell me, I have no idea," Bruckheimer said after being asked when the third Top Gun movie is getting made. "I wish ... We'll see, you never know." When asked if he's spoken to Cruise about ideas for another film, the producer replied, "Not yet. He's in the middle of shooting Mission: Impossible. He's got a lot of difficult, very hard stunts he's doing, so it's not the time to take his attention away from what's important to him right now." You can watch the interview below:

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski recently spoke at Deadline's Contenders LA3C panel and also addressed the possibility of another film. "Is there another story that is compelling enough that we need to go back?" Kosinski asked. "It seems to me at the end of this film that Maverick has some gas left in the tank. He's not settling down."

Why Did Top Gun: Maverick Succeed?

Bruckheimer previously spoke with Entertainment Weekly about why Top Gun: Maverick crushed the box office and even made some Marvel comparisons.

"I think audiences have been seeing so much CGI, which is wonderful, I go see the same movies, but it's also nice to see the real deal and to be part of a camaraderie of characters that get up in the sky and have to be as good as they can be," Bruckheimer explained. "The audiences love the Marvel, they love the DC stuff. They're beautifully made by really talented people. Sometimes you want to see something that's real, and that's what Top Gun gave us… These aviators are out there protecting our country right now, flying around the world, and you're taking a ride with them. You're seeing what they do, you're seeing what their life is like, and the trials and tribulations that they have to go through. You're actually experiencing it with our actors."

