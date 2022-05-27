Spider-Man: No Way Home Tops Labor Day Weekend Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging back to the top of the box office during a dour Labor Day holiday weekend. The film returns to theaters with its "More Fun Stuff" edition, featuring restored deleted scenes, including a previously cut post-credits scene. It also arrived in time for the first National Cinema Day on Saturday, with theaters selling tickets for $3. Spider-Man: No Way Home added $6 million to its box office from Friday-Saturday, and is expected to earn $7.6 million through Monday. That's the lowest total in years for the top movie on Labor Day weekend (Marvel Studios broke records last year with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opening to $94 million over the same four-day weekend, which is likely to be more than the box office total of all films combined this year), but that's to be expected after last weekend's similarly dismal numbers.

Meanwhile. Top Gun: Maverick, which launched on Memorial Day weekend, is closing out the summer with $7 million over the four-day weekend. It will also cross $700 million worldwide.

DC League of Super-Pets is having a good holiday weekend, benefiting from the National Cinema Day discount as parents take their kids to see the animated movie. Bullet Train and The Invitation will round out the weekend's top five films. The full list of top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.