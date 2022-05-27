Top Gun: Maverick Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Attributes Practical Jet Fighter Footage to Film's Success

Top Gun: Maverick hit theatres in May and it's finally coming to 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on November 1st. While fans still have to wait a couple of months to own a physical copy of the film, the sequel is still thriving in theatres. In June, the movie passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and it recently became Paramount's biggest movie of all time. The movie continues to climb the box office charts, recently outperforming both The Avengers and Titanic. This week, it managed to top Avengers: Infinity War at the domestic box office. Recently, producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke with Entertainment Weekly about why the movie has been doing so well.

"It's always the characters, the themes, the story," Bruckheimer explained. "That's what it's all about; it's about the emotion, it's about bringing Iceman back, it's about seeing a real movie," he added. "You're in the F-18 just like those actors are. They were trained for three months to be able to get into an F-18… You can see the struggles of what they're doing, what they're going through. That's all real, that's not made-up."

Bruckheimer continued, "I think audiences have been seeing so much CGI, which is wonderful, I go see the same movies, but it's also nice to see the real deal, and to be part of a camaraderie of characters that get up in the sky and have to be as good as they can be." He added, "The audiences love the Marvel, they love the DC stuff. They're beautifully made by really talented people. Sometimes you want to see something that's real, and that's what Top Gun gave us… These aviators are out there protecting our country right now, flying around the world, and you're taking a ride with them. You're seeing what they do, you're seeing what their life is like, and the trials and tribulations that they have to go through. You're actually experiencing it with our actors."

Not only is Top Gun: Maverick having wild success at the box office, but it has also gotten rave reviews. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 96% critics score and 99% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a "rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way." You can read the Top Gun: Maverick description below:

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

