Top Gun: Maverick Director Has Surprising Sequel Update

The blockbuster world got a major update earlier this month, with the news that a third Top Gun movie is reported to be in the works. Expectations surrounding a potential Top Gun threequel are definitely high, especially with the smash critical and financial success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022 — and according to Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, that currently poses a unique challenge. In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Kosinski revealed that he has not officially heard word that a third Top Gun film is happening, and that he would only return to the saga if there was a good enough story reason.

"i haven't," Kosinski revealed. "I mean, listen — I can't help myself, as you're about to go to sleep at night, the brain dreams. And of course, you can't help but think: if there was another one, what would that story be? How could we possibly — what's the emotional reason to bring Maverick back? What's the challenge? Having done this, how could you possibly push it further enough that there is a challenge there, to go beyond. So, of course, you think about those things. But for me, I've got this F1 movie in front of me right now. I'm developing some other things. Tom [Cruise] is off shooting another Mission, and possibly going to space. So we've all got very ambitious things ahead of ourselves."

"It took 36 years for Maverick, it could take 36 years for the next one," Kosinski added.

What Would Top Gun 3 Be About?

According to the initial reporting about Top Gun 3, Cruise is expected to return for the new film, alongside Top Gun: Maverick co-stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell. The script for Top Gun 3 is currently being worked on by Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger, with producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison involved. Kosinski is expected to return to either direct or produce. There is a chance that Top Gun 3 could be Cruise's next movie after the forthcoming Mission: Impossible 8. While Bruckheimer has repeatedly played coy about the possibility, Kosinski previously hinted that there is more story to tell with Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

"Is there another story that is compelling enough that we need to go back?" Kosinski asked. "It seems to me at the end of this film that Maverick has some gas left in the tank. He's not settling down."

What Is Tom Cruise's Deal With Warner Bros.?

Earlier this month, it was announced that Cruise has signed a development deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, where he will work with Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group's Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca & Pam Abdy to develop both original and franchise feature films. Depending on how Cruise's schedule shakes out, there is reportedly a chance that his projects with Warner Bros. would be delayed into late 2025 or beyond.

