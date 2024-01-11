5 DC Superheroes Tom Cruise Should Play After New WB Deal

The world of DC movies and shows is about to change dramatically, with James Gunn and Peter Safran signing on to shepherd a new "retooled" DC Universe. Fans are definitely excited to see what projects DC Studios makes for Warner Bros. Discovery in the coming years — and one new development about the latter company has started a bit of speculation. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Tom Cruise has signed a development deal with Warner Bros., where he will work with Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group's Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca & Pam Abdy to develop both original and franchise feature films.

The "franchise" of it all — and Cruise's love of Warner Bros.' recent The Flash movie and track record of almost starring in comic book movies — has led some to wonder if he could cameo in the DC Universe in some capacity. If Cruise, Warner Bros., and DC Studios did want to put a bit of inter-company synergy in motion, here are a handful of characters who the actor could play.

Terry Sloane

The Michael Holt iteration of Mister Terrific is already cast for the DCU, with Edi Gathegi confirmed to be portraying him in the upcoming film Superman: Legacy. If the franchise wanted to bake in a bit of the larger Mister Terrific history, it would be fun to see a cameo of the original man to hold the mantle, Golden Age superhero Terry Sloane.

And honestly, Cruise would fit the bill pretty well, as Terry is a renaissance man with a heart of gold and a penchant for stopping juvenile delinquency — a descriptor that could be used on a slew of his previous characters.

Blackhawk

After Cruise's success with the Top Gun franchise, fans have naturally wanted to see him portray a pilot in a superhero context, with Hal Jordan / Green Lantern being suggested for years. Depending on how young the upcoming Lanterns Max series wants to portray Hal, Cruise might be too old to fit the bill — but there is another pilot who could work. The name Blackhawk has been used several times across the DC mythos, with various men leading the prestigious Blackhawks Squadron in war, a role that could easily suit Cruise, and help introduce audiences to a lesser-known comic concept.

It doesn't hurt that a Blackhawks movie adaptation has already been in the works for years, with Steven Spielberg attached to direct.

Human Target

Okay, this one might be a bit obvious, given Cruise's decades-long history with the Mission: Impossible franchise. But depending on the story in question, he could be a good fit for Christopher Chance / Human Target, the private investigator and bodyguard to countless DC heroes who boasts the ability to change his appearance and impersonate anyone.

Again, it could be an opportunity to attach a big name to a largely lesser-known character (perhaps best known for his loosely-adapted TV show in the 2010s), and an easy vehicle for Cruise.

The Question

Vic Sage / The Question is a character who fans have wanted to see realized in live-action for quite a while, with his paranoid demeanor and penchant for mysteries making him a distinct personality within the DCU. While there's no telling at this point when and how The Question could debut in the franchise, it would be kind of inspired to attach Cruise to the role — both because he would have fun with some of the character's idiosyncrasies, and because he largely wouldn't have to show his face onscreen.

Pariah

Sure, there is no current indication at this point that Gunn and Safran's DCU will culminate in an adaptation of Crisis on Infinite Earths, especially after the previous regime attempted to bring a film adaptation of the story to life. But if they ever got to that point, there would be something incredibly poetic to the notion of casting Cruise as Kell Mossa / Pariah, the intergalactic being who is forced to witness each corner of the multiverse die.

Seeing as Cruise is one of the last movie stars of his generation — and, depending on who you ask, of the entire industry — he would be an inspired choice.

