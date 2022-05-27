Lady Gaga Releases New Song "Hold My Hand" for Top Gun: Maverick

✖

Top Gun: Maverick has a new song from Lady Gaga this week. Recently, the pop star announced her treatment for the Paramount feature, "Hold My Hand." Today is the big day of release before the movie is scheduled for takeoff on May 27. Social media was buzzing when Gaga hinted at the song on her profiles. She tweeted out the lyrics, "Hold my hand everything will be ok, I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey." Inside of the sprawling follow-up to the 80s touchstone, Hans Zimmer will have the keys to the film's score. The Academy Award-winner is just one gear in the wild machinery bringing this big-budget spectacle to life. Paramount has made no secret of trying to harness their library of legacy content. Top Gun and other older titles have instant name recognition among movie-goers.

Manny Jacinto joins Tom Cruise in the franchise follow-up. He told Variety that the cast was having the time of their lives on-set. "I was so fun. I mean, man, we shot that three years ago," Jacinto began. "Before that, 30 years was the first one. 33 years people have been waiting ... I can't wait. I mean, Tom does not disappoint. It was incredibly fun to shoot it. If I can remember it [laughs]. It was the best experience... He just gives off this vibe, this energy of work ethic. It inspires you. You get on set and you make sure you give 110%. You can't help but do that."

Paramount has a brand new synopsis for the film: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.'"

"Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Are you pumped for Top Gun: Maverick? How do you feel about the new song? Let us know down in the comments!