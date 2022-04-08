Top Gun: Maverick World Premiere Is Happening Very Soon

The wait for Top Gun: Maverick is almost over! The movie was originally supposed to be released in 2019 but was delayed until 2020, and then the pandemic set it back a couple more times. The movie is now scheduled to be released on Memorial Day, and the world premiere is sooner than expected. Deadline shared the news that the Tom Cruise-led Top Gun: Maverick’s world premiere will be taking place at Cinema Con on April 28th in Las Vegas.

“JUST IN: The first screening of #TopGunMaverick will take place at #CinemaCon on Thursday, April 28. Expect the first reactions to come out of that, including mine, as you know I’m not missing this. via @DEADLINE,” Fandango’s Erik Davis posted on Twitter today. You can check it out below:

https://twitter.com/ErikDavis/status/1512486812576456710?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick co-star Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) recently said that, despite all the delays, the film will be well worth the wait for audiences.

“I was so fun. I mean, man, we shot that three years ago,” Jacinto told Variety. “Before that, 30 years was the first one. 33 years people have been waiting … I can’t wait. I mean, Tom does not disappoint. It was incredibly fun to shoot it. If I can remember it [laughs]. It was the best experience… He just gives off this vibe, this energy of work ethic. It inspires you. You get on set and you make sure you give 110%. You can’t help but do that.”

You can read the Top Gun: Maverick description here: “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster,’ the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose.’ Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Top Gun: Maverick is currently scheduled to be released on May 27th.