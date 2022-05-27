Lady Gaga Teases Song for Top Gun: Maverick

✖

Lady Gaga is providing a song for Top Gun: Maverick. Fans can listen to "Hold My Hand" on May 3 before the movie takes to the skies on May 27. On social media, the pop star posted the lyrics earlier this week. "Hold my hand everything will be ok, I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey," Gaga teased. On the more cinematic side of music, Harold Faltermeyer and Hans Zimmer will be handling the film's score. The Academy Award winner being a part of that effort will only raise anticipation for this long-awaited sequel. Paramount is betting big on legacy content like most other players in streaming right now. Theatrically, the company decided to bring in the big guns for a summer blockbuster. Most theater-goers would agree that Tom Cruise in one of his most iconic roles would fit the bill.

Manny Jacinto is stepping into the franchise and told Variety that It was a blast capturing this movie. "I was so fun. I mean, man, we shot that three years ago," Jacinto began. "Before that, 30 years was the first one. 33 years people have been waiting ... I can't wait. I mean, Tom does not disappoint. It was incredibly fun to shoot it. If I can remember it [laughs]. It was the best experience... He just gives off this vibe, this energy of work ethic. It inspires you. You get on set and you make sure you give 110%. You can't help but do that."

When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. pic.twitter.com/1GReWGW8Ql — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 27, 2022

Paramount dropped a brand new synopsis: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.'"

"Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

