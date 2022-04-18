Top Gun: Maverick Hypes The “Most Intense Film Training Ever” in New Featurette

Tom Cruise takes fans behind the “most intense film training ever” in a new featurette for Top Gun: Maverick. The prolific actor is notoriously known for performing many of his own stunts on a movie set, and Top Gun: Maverick is no exception. What makes the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun so unique is Cruise and the cast are literally behind the stick of fighter jets, greatly increasing the risk factor and amount of training they had to undertake. The video goes behind the scenes to show what the actors had to endure to get the perfect shots and the dedication to his craft that Cruise possesses.

“I wasn’t ready to make a sequel until we had a special story worthy of a sequel,” Cruise said. “And until technology evolved so we could delve deeper into the experience of a fighter pilot.” Producer Jerry Bruckheimer added, “The first movie became something that changed a generation. So this is exciting to come back and get in those jets again.”

Some of the practical training the Top Gun: Maverick actors did involve teaming with the Navy and Top Gun School, cause as Tom Cruise emphasized, “if we’re going to do it, we’re going to fly in the F-18s.” The aviation sequences were real, which meant three months of grueling training. Actors were placed underwater in flooding compartments, and they had to work to free themselves or drown. Other training included taking the actors up in a single-engine airplane to build up their spatial awareness in the aircraft.

The world premiere for Top Gun: Maverick is planned to take place at Cinema Con on April 28th in Las Vegas. “JUST IN: The first screening of #TopGunMaverick will take place at #CinemaCon on Thursday, April 28. Expect the first reactions to come out of that, including mine, as you know I’m not missing this. via @DEADLINE,” Fandango’s Erik Davis posted on Twitter.

You can read the Top Gun: Maverick description here: “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster,’ the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose.’ Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Top Gun: Maverick soars into theaters on May 27th.