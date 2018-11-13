‘Toy Story 4’ Character Posters Released

Disney Pixar made quite the impression with the new teaser trailer for Toy Story 4, and now they’ve started rolling out new character posters to spotlight the film’s delightful roster of characters.

The new posters feature a mix of returning favorites and new additions to the franchise, including Forky, who is really at the center of the fourth film in the series according to director Josh Cooley.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose,” Cooley said in a press release. “A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.”

It’s an interesting question and one that Toy Story 4 aims to answer. Forky is a spork that has been combined with a number of other items, and so the question is…what does he do now? Kinda heavy right? We’re pretty sure though Toy Story will address it in its always very charming though, so you can rest easy.

You can find the official synopsis for Toy Story 4 below.

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?) and produced by Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out), Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.”

Hit the next slide to check out all the posters!

Buzz Lightyear

You can’t have Toy Story without resident Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, and he’s looking as determined as ever in his new poster for Toy Story 4. This new poster is also his Facebook profile pic if you were wondering (it captures his good side evidently).

Woody

You also can’t have Toy Story without the toy that really started it all in Woody, and thankfully he’ll be returning once more for Toy Story 4. With a nod of his cowboy hat a new adventure awaits, and we can’t wait to see what Disney has in store.

Ducky and Bunny

While the film will feature the return of many beloved characters from the Toy Story franchise, it will also feature some new characters introduced along the way, including the hilarious Ducky and Bunny.

As you can see in the poster, Ducky and Bunny couldn’t be cuter, but they’re also going to be immensely entertaining thanks to the actors behind the voices, which happen to be Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. The crew meets them when they end up heading to a carnival, and the two carnival prizes make quite the impression.

Forky

Ducky and Bunny aren’t the only new characters coming onboard for Toy Story 4. Fans also met Forky in the new teaser, who as his name implies is a disposable spork…well, maybe not implied then, as then he would be named Sporky…well now I’m confused. In any case, he’s voiced by Tony Hale, and fans are definitely intrigued to see more of him and his odd googly eyes.