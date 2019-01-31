‘Toy Story 4’: Tim Allen Wraps Recording Buzz Lightyear

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters in just a few months, in all likelihood bringing an end to the multi-decade franchise we’ve all come to love. Several of the main actors from the series finished recording their parts this week, and it made for a pretty emotional scenario for all those involved.

On Wednesday afternoon, Tom Hanks shared a photo from the recording booth online showing off his final moments as Woody. Not too long after that, Tim Allen posted a similar message online saying he and Buzz had completed their work as well.

“Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional,” Allen wrote in the tweet. “Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story….man it’s got everything.”

Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional. Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story….man its got everything. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) January 31, 2019

This isn’t the first time that Allen has teased a very emotional ending for Toy Story 4. During an appearance on The Tonight Show late last year, Allen told host Jimmy Fallon that the final moments of the film were hard for him to get through without crying.

“Hanks said it best, of course he always says stuff best,” Allen began. “But the last scene of that movie, I couldn’t even get through it.”

As emotional as the ending of Toy Story 3 was, fans are already expecting nothing but tears when the fourth installment arrives in theaters. As far as the specific details of the film go, Disney’s official synopsis teases a grand adventure filled with new characters and plenty of different locations.

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?) and produced by Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out), Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.”

