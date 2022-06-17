Toy Story Fans Rally For Tim Allen Following Chris Evans Lightyear Casting

Last week during the Walt Disney Company's Investor Day presentation, entertainment fans were hit with the announcement of a number of new projects and films coming out over the next few years. Perhaps one of the most surprising, at least in terms of Pixar projects was the announcement that a Toy Story spinoff film, Lightyear, is coming with Captain America star Chris Evans voicing Buzz Lightyear in the film. It's an announcement that was met with a lot of excitement, but some ire from fans as well with Evans replacing Tim Allen who has been the voice of Buzz for a quarter century.

Not set to hit theaters until June 17, 2022, Lightyear is described by Pixar as "the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear". Evans himself later clarified on social media that he's not playing Buzz Lightyear the toy but is instead playing the human being that the toy is based on.

"I don’t even have the words....And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on," Evans wrote.

Even with the clarification, man fans are not happy that Allen isn’t voicing the role. Many soon took to social media to express their disdain for the decision with the hashtag "#NotMyBuzz". Others pointed out that Allen isn't the only person to voice the iconic character -- Patrick Warburton voiced Buzz in the Buzz Lightyear of Star Command animated series -- but that they just couldn't see Evans in the role.

At this point, little is known about Lightyear beyond the description from Investor Day and Evans' comments so it will be interesting to see how the fan reaction develops as more about the project becomes known. For now, though, you can read on for how fans are not happy with Allen being replaced by Evans as Buzz Lightyear. You can also share your thoughts in the comments below.