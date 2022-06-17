Toy Story Fans Rally For Tim Allen Following Chris Evans Lightyear Casting
Last week during the Walt Disney Company's Investor Day presentation, entertainment fans were hit with the announcement of a number of new projects and films coming out over the next few years. Perhaps one of the most surprising, at least in terms of Pixar projects was the announcement that a Toy Story spinoff film, Lightyear, is coming with Captain America star Chris Evans voicing Buzz Lightyear in the film. It's an announcement that was met with a lot of excitement, but some ire from fans as well with Evans replacing Tim Allen who has been the voice of Buzz for a quarter century.
Not set to hit theaters until June 17, 2022, Lightyear is described by Pixar as "the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear". Evans himself later clarified on social media that he's not playing Buzz Lightyear the toy but is instead playing the human being that the toy is based on.
"I don’t even have the words....And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on," Evans wrote.
Even with the clarification, man fans are not happy that Allen isn’t voicing the role. Many soon took to social media to express their disdain for the decision with the hashtag "#NotMyBuzz". Others pointed out that Allen isn't the only person to voice the iconic character -- Patrick Warburton voiced Buzz in the Buzz Lightyear of Star Command animated series -- but that they just couldn't see Evans in the role.
At this point, little is known about Lightyear beyond the description from Investor Day and Evans' comments so it will be interesting to see how the fan reaction develops as more about the project becomes known. For now, though, you can read on for how fans are not happy with Allen being replaced by Evans as Buzz Lightyear. You can also share your thoughts in the comments below.
Only one Buzz Lightyear
There’s only one Buzz Lightyear, and that’s Tim Allen.— Steven (@GorgesSteven) December 11, 2020
Won't be the same
I hate to say this, but the Buzz Lightyear origin movie won't be the same without @ofctimallen as Buzz Lightyear. I have a suspicion that @ChrisEvans is gonna mess it up.— Matthew McMillen (@24andFCFfan) December 11, 2020
This reaction
Me when I saw the new Buzz lightyear is going to be voiced by Chris Evans instead of Tim Allen. #NotMyBuzz pic.twitter.com/8olIZcpSPW— Austin Farmer (@FarmersaurusRex) December 11, 2020
Don't forget about Patrick Warburton
All these people confused about how @ChrisEvans can voice a "real" Buzz (or saying #NotMyBuzz) are forgetting about the stellar job Patrick Warburton did voicing the real Buzz on the hit animated series "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command" (2000-2001)— David Cohn (@dhcohn) December 12, 2020
Only Tim Allen
Yeah I still don’t buy it. Only Tim Allen can play the role in my mind. No more toy story for me. #NotMyBuzz— Amanda Wolf Child (@AmandaWolfChil1) December 11, 2020
No thank you
No Tim Allen?! No thank you. 👎🏻 #NotMyBuzz @ofctimallen https://t.co/V2FwO2fsKE— Josh Reubenking (@JoshReubenking) December 11, 2020
I don't support this
So apparently @Disney and @Pixar are making a Buzz Lightyear film with @ChrisEvans as the voice of Buzz, and I don’t support this. If @ofctimallen or @paddywarbucks isn’t the voice, then I don’t want it. ✌🏼👋🏼 #NotMyBuzz— Nitsua (@NitsuaEsahc) December 11, 2020
Won't be the same
What?
So Tim Allen just ain’t buzz anymore? pic.twitter.com/n4BbmxMi4O— Alex 🍥 Loves The Original Trilogy (@alexisamenace) December 11, 2020
The only
Tim Allen is the only Buzz Lightyear pic.twitter.com/AZ4WT6E1D8— Desiree (@DesireeWiley14) December 11, 2020