Chris Evans' Explanation of Lightyear Movie Becomes a Meme

Yesterday's Disney Investor Day live stream featured a whole lot of news surrounding Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more. One announcement that caught fans by surprise was the Toy Story spin-off film titled Lightyear. At first, fans thought this would be a standalone movie about the toy Buzz Lightyear, who was featured in every Toy Story film and voiced by Tim Allen. However, it's actually about the man Buzz is based on in the Toy Story universe. The character will also be voiced by Captain America star, Chris Evans. The actor took to Twitter yesterday to celebrate the news and explain the movie, which has already been turned into a meme.

"And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on," Evans wrote. You can view the tweet below:

And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 11, 2020

You never know what type of post will catch Twitter's attention, but this one certainly did. Between using the same text on other movies or changing the type of toy, there are a bunch of hilarious posts playfully poking fun at Evans' tweet. You can check some of them out below...