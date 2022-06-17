Chris Evans' Explanation of Lightyear Movie Becomes a Meme
Yesterday's Disney Investor Day live stream featured a whole lot of news surrounding Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more. One announcement that caught fans by surprise was the Toy Story spin-off film titled Lightyear. At first, fans thought this would be a standalone movie about the toy Buzz Lightyear, who was featured in every Toy Story film and voiced by Tim Allen. However, it's actually about the man Buzz is based on in the Toy Story universe. The character will also be voiced by Captain America star, Chris Evans. The actor took to Twitter yesterday to celebrate the news and explain the movie, which has already been turned into a meme.
"And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on," Evans wrote. You can view the tweet below:
And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 11, 2020
You never know what type of post will catch Twitter's attention, but this one certainly did. Between using the same text on other movies or changing the type of toy, there are a bunch of hilarious posts playfully poking fun at Evans' tweet. You can check some of them out below...
Meta Toy Story
"And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on" pic.twitter.com/UNUygq4rfj— A. Koford (@apelad) December 11, 2020
Marriage Story
And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on pic.twitter.com/lSKE39hABZ— fauxbe bridgers (@KropaCabana) December 11, 2020
Inside Out
And just to be clear, this isn't Bing Bong the toy. This is the origin story of the human Bing Bong that the toy is based on pic.twitter.com/1ccBBSvGNO— Lindsay Zoladz (@lindsayzoladz) December 11, 2020
X-Files
“And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.” pic.twitter.com/upmvyp8UNk— Heat (1995) Miser (@ashleynaftule) December 11, 2020
Toy Story Redux
And just to be clear, this isn’t Mr. Potato Head the toy. This is the origin story of the human Mr. Potato Head that the toy is based on.— Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) December 11, 2020
Star Wars
And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on. pic.twitter.com/ZB1nD2q4Rq— Mike Rastiello, Mask Wearer (@mikerastiello) December 11, 2020
Mank
And just to be clear, this isn’t Rosebud the toy. This is the origin story of the human Rosebud that the toy is based on pic.twitter.com/E8GOPMS2KT— Adam Piron (@adam_piron) December 11, 2020
Parks & Rec
And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on. pic.twitter.com/YQ6AT306Sd— Mike Rastiello, Mask Wearer (@mikerastiello) December 11, 2020
Independence Day
“And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.” pic.twitter.com/nyHcjB0QgW— It’s Me, Ron Howard- Cinema’s #1 Auteur (@BuddyKetelle) December 11, 2020
Toy Story Redux 2
Coming soon to Disney+: Slink. Pabst stars as the dog that sprung across screens for decades. And just to be clear, this isn’t Slink the toy. This is the origin story of the dog that the toy was based on. pic.twitter.com/1TYQtBYPkw— Drew Morton (@thecinemadoctor) December 11, 2020
Jingle All the Way
And just to be clear, this isn’t Turbo Man the toy. This is the origin story of the human Turbo Man that the toy is based on. pic.twitter.com/ZL7Jjo3Fnm— Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) December 11, 2020
Finally, a Classic Meme
“And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on!” pic.twitter.com/OYP1kGGfGJ— Jared Gilman (@realJaredGilman) December 11, 2020