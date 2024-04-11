Transformers: One Director Teases Trailer Rollout

Transformers: One director Josh Cooley is teasing something with classic Transformers art. Over on Twitter, Cooley posted a literal Autobot trailer and fans are shook. Just a few hours from now, Paramount will take the stage at CinemaCon and now the people expect a new look at Transformers: One. The animated feature has been highly-anticipated after the success of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts last year. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventure talked to Collider about the upcoming movie. It sounds like a ride.

"I would say this, we don't spend a lot of time thinking about two and three because it's always hard to do one well," di Bonaventure revealed. "But there is a natural trilogy coming out of this friendship where you can see the divisions and the possible attractions to each other, and why that should play out over three movies, is very natural."

He added, "So we have a good sense in the broadest terms, but in the broadest terms, we know what the second movie would be about and the third movie would be about through the eyes of what this relationship's going through. So the exact plotting, we haven't worked on that, but how that relationship evolves, devolves, evolves, devolves, all that stuff, that's what's going to drive it if we get lucky, if the first one's a success."

Transformers One Star Scarlett Johansson Teases Movie

While Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ruled the roost for Paramount last year, Transformers: One is poised to change the gamed this year. Nickelodeon and Paramount Animation are excited to see what fans think of these beloved characters this time around. Collider talked to Scarlett Johansson about Transformers: One back when Asteroid City was getting ready to hit theaters. The Avengers star was excited to be working with Josh Cooley. She also teased the unique animated style that the new Transformers show was working with. Check out what she had to say.

"Yes, I'm playing Elita. I'm working with Josh Cooley, who is an incredible writer-director who I adore and have worked creatively with in another capacity," Johansson told the outlet. "The film doesn't look like anything I've ever seen before, it looks so cool! The texture of it is so awesome. And because Josh wrote it, it just feels very... I don't know, it's got a very dramatic feeling about it. It's funny, but it's got so much heart to it like all of his stuff does. I think it's a different way of approaching this IP. I think it stands on its own, it's pretty exciting."

