Transformers Reportedly Looking For Tessa Thompson Type Lead For Next Movie

Hasbro and Paramount are looking to continue their Transformers relaunch that started with Bumblebee, and while we currently only have a few details regarding the project, a new report from insider Daniel Richtman suggests what Hasbro and the studio are looking for in their next lead star. According to Richtman, they are looking for a Tessa Thompson-type actress to play one of the two lead roles in the project, which will be directed by Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr.

The film currently has a working title of Transformers: Beast Alliance, which understandably suggests that it could bring in elements of the beloved Beast Wars side of the Transformers universe. The film is said to take place in the 1990s, which is also when Beast Wars took place, so the ties are definitely there.

This is one of two Transformers projects in the works, with this one continuing the Bumblebee soft relaunch universe while the other is rumored to be something on a more macro scale along the lines of the previous blockbusters.

90s nostalgia has never been bigger, and the main movie franchise isn't the only one embracing the Beast Wars theme. The third installment in War For Cybertron's Netflix trilogy will pick up right after Earthrise, and will also delve into the same Beast Wars aesthetic.

For those who watched Earthrise, you know the Ark crashed on Earth, and we got our first look at a Velociraptor with, wait for it, more to them than meets the eye. I know, I was proud of myself for that one. In any case, we can't wait to meet the rest of the Beast Wars crew, and the new installment should hit later this year or early next year.

You can find the official description of Earthrise below.

"With the Allspark missing, and the Ark marooned in deep space, Optimus Prime and the surviving Autobots run a desperate race against time while they contend against an independent group of Transformers called the Mercenaries, as well as the wrath of a desperate Megatron."

Transformers: War For Cybertron: Earthrise is available to stream on Netflix now