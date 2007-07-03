New Transformers Live Action Movie Working Title Hints At Beast Wars

✖

The next live-action Transformers movie's working title hints at a connection to the fan favorite Beast Wars series. It was previously reported that Paramount and Hasbro would be looking toward revamping the live-action Transformers film franchise with a new look and direction. While details of this new take on the franchise is slim, new reports have started to pop up that indicate that it might be tying to the Beast Wars era of the franchise. As reported by the Illuminerdi, their sources seem to indicate that the working title for the new film is Transformers: Beast Alliance.

According to their report, this would be the new Transformers film that recently signed on Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr. to helm. Apparently looking to start shooting in late Spring or early Summer for a reported release some time in 2022, this new film will reportedly be taking place in the 1990s and take place in the same timeline as the 1980s set Bumblebee. This would fall in line with its potential reference, the 1990s Beast Wars CG animated series.

As Illuminerdi reports, the currently in the works Transformers: Beast Alliance "takes place in the Bumblebee timeline and will be set in the 1990’s. The film will have the flavor of a heist film that will span from Brooklyn to South America." The film is also reportedly based on a script from Joby Harold, who is also currently working on the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+.

As with any report, it's important to approach the news with a healthy dose of salt until it's officially confirmed, but a return to Beast Wars would line up with the other current projects in the franchise. Not only is the anime trilogy, War for Cybertron, also potentially leading to a return of the Beast Wars characters, but the toy releases are currently bringing Beast Wars characters back to shelves with the Earthrise releases.

The 90s time period would also line up quite while for nostalgia's sake, and considering how fans have been asing for more Beast Wars for quite some time, this would be quite the huge reboot. But what do you think? Would Beast Wars mark a good reboot for the Transformers franchise? What would you want to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

[h/t The Illuminerdi]