Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise Ending Explained

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise is finally here, and if you've watched the show you know the finale packed a punch and set things up for the anticipated final chapter in the trilogy. There's a lot to get to here, both in regards to the characters, what their next mission is, and where they will be headed to next, and we're here to break it all down for you. Spoilers incoming for Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise episode 6 so if you haven't watched it yet you've been warned. Alright, good? Good. Let's get started, and to do that we have to talk about Optimus Prime and Megatron.

The two rivals are at odds throughout the entire series, but things take a turn in episode 6, as Optimus considers doing the unthinkable and taking out Megatron for the greater good. Optimus doesn't but instead punches Megatron repeatedly, though before he can completely subdue him Megatron is able to use an electrical charge and stun him.

With Optimus knocked out, Megatron opens up his chest, and when Optimus wakes up he realizes Megatron has taken the Matrix of Leadership, and Megatron tells him it's because he's seen visions of what could be (which we saw earlier in the series).

(Photo: Netflix)

Bumblebee steps in and saves Optimus, and when they get back to the bridge the Mercenary ship explodes, sending debris and the Ark through the atmosphere and down to the planet below. We then see this is earth after a Velocipratper comes out of the forest to examine the wreckage, though the raptor's eye scales back to reveal circuitry and a scan of the wreckage, and in the scan, we see the crashed Ark.

This is clearly setting up the next part of the trilogy, which will be an adaptation of the Beast Wars cartoon, and it's something fans have wanted for quite some time. In the original show, Dinobot was the team's Raptor, though we'll have to wait and see if this is indeed him or someone else entirely.

You can check out the official description for Earthrise below.

"With the Allspark missing, and the Ark marooned in deep space, Optimus Prime and the surviving Autobots run a desperate race against time while they contend against an independent group of Transformers called the Mercenaries, as well as the wrath of a desperate Megatron."

Transformers: War For Cybertron: Earthrise is available to stream on Netflix now