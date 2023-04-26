Transformers: Rise Of The Beast Trailer Teaser Released

A trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming tomorrow, Paramount Pictures announced today, dropping a teaser for the trailer and giving audiences their first look at the Maximals as they will appear in the movie, which will mine characters and concepts from the popular Transformers: Beast Wars series. The latest Transformers installment will take place in the space between Bumblebee and Transformers, allowing for a kind of soft reboot that still maintains the look and continuity of the other films. The movie takes place about a decade before Michael Bay's Transformers -- and director Steven Caple Jr. plans to use that as an opportunity to explore a kind of "Year One" approach to Optimus Prime, and give fans a sense of how he became a great leader.

In the short video, fans get a sense for the trailer that's to come tomorrow, with new looks at a number of characters that have not yet appeared in previous promotional material. After all, most of that has relied on looks at Optimus, whose journey is the focus of a lot of the film.

"Without spoiling the film? I can't -- but I will say that there is a moment toward the end of the movie that I'm really excited for people to see," Caple recently told Box Office Pro. "We take the term 'Autobot' and bring it to a whole new level. I can't go into an ymore detail, but it's a very emotionally powerful moment in the third act of the movie that you'll recognize when you see it in a theater. I pay close attentiont o all my followers on Twitter -- even the crazy fans out there -- so I'll be looking to see their reaction on social media after the movie comes out. I think audiences are goign to be blown away by it when they see it on the big screen. Our climacitic battle sequence at the end of the film is going to pay off in a big way."

You can see the teaser below.

Here's how Paramount describes it: Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.