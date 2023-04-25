Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Teases Major Change to Autobots in Epic Final Battle

With Transformers: Rise of the Beasts coming soon to a theater near you, filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. is one of a number of big blockbuster filmmakers being quizzed about his upcoming project while CinemaCon happens in the collective pop culture background. Speaking with Box Office Pro magazine, the filmmaker promised that the Transformers prequel will have an ending that pays off, and a big finale that redefines what being an Autobot means to the audience.

Inspired by the massively successful Transformers: Beast Wars series, the latest Transformers installment will take place in the space between Bumblebee and Transformers, allowing for a kind of soft reboot that still maintains the look and continuity of the other films. The movie takes place about a decade before Michael Bay's Transformers -- and Caple plans to use that as an opportunity to explore a kind of "Year One" approach to Optimus Prime, and give fans a sense of how he became a great leader.

"Without spoiling the film? I can't -- but I will say that there is a moment toward the end of the movie that I'm really excited for people to see," Caple told Box Office Pro. "We take the term 'Autobot' and bring it to a whole new level. I can't go into an ymore detail, but it's a very emotionally powerful moment in the third act of the movie that you'll recognize when you see it in a theater. I pay close attentiont o all my followers on Twitter -- even the crazy fans out there -- so I'll be looking to see their reaction on social media after the movie comes out. I think audiences are goign to be blown away by it when they see it on the big screen. Our climacitic battle sequence at the end of the film is going to pay off in a big way."

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.