Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Will Feature a Major Change for Optimus Prime

Paramount Pictures is getting ready to release the next Transformers movie this summer, and it looks like it's going to be very different than what we have seen before. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is introducing us to the live-action Beast Wars characters, and from what we've seen in the latest trailer, they're about to do some amazing things. Michael Bay is out as the director for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, so of course there's going to be some changes in storytelling. During a new interview with TotalFilm (via CBR), Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed that the film will include something the previous movies didn't have: a character arc for Optimus Prime.

"The primary thing that's happening is both humans have more agency than they've ever had in any of our movies. And they both have character arcs," Bonaventura revealed. "At the same time, which we've never done, we have a character arc for Optimus Prime. And those character arcs are in conflict until they're in unity. That's a different experience for a Transformers fan."

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts about?

Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the human cast for the film which includes some surprising voice actors like Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage.

"When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994. And I was just like, that's a great era," Rise of the Beastsdirector Steven Caple Jr. previously said. "You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It's, it's rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there's a certain energy to the nineties that I'm looking forward to capture. Like we've seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there's a level of like realness that I could bring to it."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9, 2023.

