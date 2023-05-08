Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Partners With TikTok For Optimus Prime Text To Speech Feature

Paramount and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts are teaming up with TikTok for a feature that every '80s kid would have killed for growing up: you can use a text-to-speech function to put words into Optimus Prime's mouth. TikTok's text-to-speech feature already allows users to create voiceovers using a handful of preset AI voices. Now, Prime (maybe not Peter Cullen himself, but the next best thing) is part of the app's options, giving the audience a new way to say "Transform and roll out" ahead of the release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts next month.

It won't give you a fully-animated Optimus, but will let you type out a message and provide you with a voiceover to accompany your video. Of course, it won't be surprising if fans with some animation expertise find a way to make something especially absurd out of that...but it's not the intent.

The functionality was announced today, along with a new clip from the movie. The film takes place in the 1990s and features Optimus and the Autobots teaming up with Optimus Primal and the Maximals in order to fend off a cosmic attack from Unicron, a titanic, world-eating Transformer first created for Transformers: The Movie.

You can see the video announcement from TikTok and Paramount below.

@paramountpics Breaking news from Cybertron: the voice of OptimusPrime is now on @TikTok. Thank you to the legend himself, Peter Cullen, for helping us bring this TransformersVoice to life. TransformersVoices RiseOfTheBeasts ♬ original sound – Paramount Pictures

Here's the breakdown from Paramount:

How to use the Optimus Prime text-to-speech voice:

On the Create screen, record or upload a video.

Type in your desired text.

Tap the Text-to-Speech button.

Once the Text-to-Speech panel appears, tap the Optimus Prime icon.

Click "Next" and post!

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez, Dean Scott Vazquez, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Cristo Fernández, and Tongayi Chirisa.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.