Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Star Had to Get Their Driver's License for the Movie

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will hit theaters later this year, and it will introduce us to some new characters. Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishback are the two new leads in the latest Transformers movie, and from the first few trailers, they look like they're right in the thick of it. You'd think that if they were starring in a film about robotic or transformable cars, they would know how to drive before signing on. During the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts panel at SXSW, Ramos revealed that he had to get his driver's license before filming the movie, and Fishback is actually still unlicensed.

"I in fact did get my license for the Transformers movie," Ramos revealed. "I'm very proud. It's one of the biggest accomplishments of my entire life."

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts About?

Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the human cast for the film which includes some surprising voice actors like Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage.

"When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994. And I was just like, that's a great era," Rise of the Beastsdirector Steven Caple Jr. previously said. "You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It's, it's rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there's a certain energy to the nineties that I'm looking forward to capture. Like we've seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there's a level of like realness that I could bring to it."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9th?

Will you be watching Transformers: Rise of the Beasts when it hits theaters? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!