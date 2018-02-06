‘Tremors: A Cold Day In Hell’ Trailer Released

The sixth installment of the Tremors franchise arrives with Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell – and you can watch the trailer above!

This sequel to Tremors 5: Bloodlines sees series hero Burt Gummer (Michael Gross) and his son Travis (Jamie Kennedy), stranded in a remote research station along with some other doomed souls. This time, however, Burt and Co. are up against a new kind of threat: Graboids that have been converted in weapons for military use! Whoever thought that was a good idea probably ends up of as Graboid food, for sure – leaving the world facing a very big problem!

This trailer is… pretty strange. The sound effects appear to work just fine in any version of it currently online (at the time of writing this), but the dialogue is non-existent. Not sure if this is an unofficial leak that will updated, or what the deal is, exactly.

UPDATE: A New Version of the Trailer – with full sound – has now been released! Watch it above!

Still, from the action footage we ge, this will be a Tremors movie through and through, perfect for its loyal crowd of fans. Scenes of characters grouped together dumping bullets into CGI monsters doesn’t have to make a whole lot of sense (logically, logistically), there’s just a certain amount of glee to be had from seeing Michael Gross’s Burt Gummer still screaming on-liners and killing Graboids.

The rest of the cast will be playing doctor and scientist types that Burt and Travis likely have to slap around and “school” on the hard-knock ways of Graboid extermination before all that book learnin’ gets them killed. Just our speculative guess…

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell hits home video in May.