Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Trailer Released by Netflix

The beloved Arcadia franchise is coming together for a massive movie event this summer. The interconnected DreamWorks franchise, from the mind of Guillermo Del Toro, has been steadily released on Netflix over the past several years. Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia remains the cornerstone series of the project, but has several crossovers with 3Below and Wizards. Now, the characters from all three shows will be joining forces to save their town once and for all.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans is coming to Netflix this summer, and it promises to be the biggest event in the entire Arcadia franchise. It's a feature-length film that will have the heroes and villains from all three shows in a massive battle for the fate of Arcadia. The film is going to be released on Netflix on July 21st, and Netflix has finally released the first full-length trailer. You can check it out in the video above!

The film stars Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O'Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Masiany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin, and Cheryl Hines.

Del Toro wrote the film with Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman. They will all serve as executive producers alongside Chad Hammes. Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz Velasco, and Andrew L. Schmidt direct.

You can check out the official synopsis for Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans below.

"In DreamWorks' Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now the heroes from the hit series Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards, team-up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all."

Are you looking forward to Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans will arrive on July 21st.