Trolls World Tour Final Trailer Released

The beloved Trolls are coming back for a new adventure in just a few weeks, one that will see them explore a world filled with new characters and all sorts of musical genres. Stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return to the universe of Trolls for the highly-anticipated sequel, Trolls World Tour, reprising their roles as Poppy and Branch. With the release of the new movie just over one month away, DreamWorks has released one final trailer to tease the events of the film. Check it out!

Trolls World Tour was originally set to arrive in theaters on April 17th, but DreamWorks moved the date up one week to April 10th, following the delay of the James Bond film No Time to Die. The cast of the new sequel also includes Rachel Bloom, Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Clarkson, Ron Funches, James Corden, and Mary J. Blige.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sequel is directed by Walt Dohrn, who co-directed the first Trolls movie back in 2016. Gina Shay returns as the film’s producer. David P Smith serves as co-director while Kelly Cooney Cilella is co-producing.

You can read the full synopsis for Trolls World Tour below.

“A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends – Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) – set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all. Cast as members of the different musical tribes is one the largest, and most acclaimed, groups of musical talent ever assembled for an animated film. From the land of Funk are Mary J. Blige, George Clinton and Anderson .Paak. Representing Country is Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn, with Sam Rockwell as Hickory and Flula Borg as Dickory. J Balvin brings Reggaeton, while Ester Dean adds to the Pop tribe. Anthony Ramos brings the beat in Techno and Jamie Dornan covers smooth jazz. World-renowned conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle from the land of Classical. And Kenan Thompson raps as a hip-hop newborn Troll named Tiny Diamond.”

Trolls World Tour arrives in theaters on April 10th.