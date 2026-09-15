New Look at Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in The Batman: Part II Has Fans Asking the Same Question

Although there continues to be plenty of excitement over Robert Pattinson’s The Batman: Part II, there’s also little doubt that the ongoing delays have begun to frustrate fans and have perhaps dinged the overall anticipation for the movie to a degree. The sequel to 2022’s The Batman was initially expected to hit theaters in October 2025, which would have been a reasonable gap between movies of this scale. It was then moved to October of this year, which still wasn’t terrible in terms of a gap between the first film and the sequel. However, fans certainly began to get frustrated when it was then bumped to 2027, and now, The Batman Part II has been delayed yet again, with a brand-new expected release date of Feb 18, 2028. Understandably, this has angered some fans (or possibly many fans), which is clearly having an impact when it comes to a new update on the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Specifically, a new video from the set of The Batman: Part II, showing Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne making his way through a crowd, was just shared earlier today. As can be expected with a peek at a massive movie set such as this one, this video and stills from it have led to plenty of excitement online, although one pervasive question has surfaced as well—and it’s one that suggests DC fans’ patience may truly be wearing thin when it comes to the timeline of this movie. That is, many DC fans are wondering why, if the movie is filming now, it won’t be out until 2028. That’s a fair question, especially considering the MCU’s Avengers: Secret Wars seemingly hasn’t begun filming yet but will be out even sooner, hitting theaters in December of next year. So, why the holdup with The Batman: Part II?

New look at Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne being escorted through protestors on the set of 'THE BATMAN: PART 2' 🦇



(🎥 @UnBoxPHD) pic.twitter.com/NDANyXPRUK — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) September 15, 2026

The Batman: Part II’s Schedule Is Intentional

As mentioned, not everyone is responding to the new pictures and videos from the set of The Batman: Part II with excitement. Rather, in the comments of one X post sharing such an image, one reply has asked, “So they started filming and it can’t release next year?” This commenter certainly isn’t alone in that sentiment, as the same discourse about the film has been making the rounds online. However, when the news that the movie was being delayed again was first announced, there was an explanation given for this. As reported by this past July, the movie will be filming in 2026 but not releasing until 2028 to allow for plenty of post-production work.

The article specifically said, “Moving the film to 2028 will give [Matt] Reeves additional time in post-production,” adding that James Gunn defended the long gap between The Batman and The Batman: Part II by saying that lengthy gaps for movies of this size are fairly common. Obviously, not everyone agrees, as some have taken to the internet to express their frustrations about this decision, but also, this rationale may actually come with its own other problem. If the movie is being delayed so that more work can go into post-production, then expectations will be even higher for this movie to fully stick the landing. Surely, if The Batman: Part II takes all this time only to let audiences down, the backlash will be even more intense, so hopefully, this time really is being used to get the movie as close to perfect as it can be.