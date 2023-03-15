Tron Stars Bruce Boxleitner and Cindy Morgan Speak Out on Possible Return for Tron 3

In some ways 2010's Tron: Legacy was ahead of its time just like the first film. The long-awaited follow-up was one of the first examples of a "legacy sequel" that has gone on to define Hollywood and feature film development in the years since. Though a modest hit at the time, Legacy didn't immediately spawn more follow-ups, though a third film, Tron: Ares, seems to have finally gotten off the ground in some way. Jared Leto is attached to star in the film with Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) stepping behind the camera as director. But what about the legacy characters that appeared in the previous two movies?

Speaking with ComicBook.com at Walt Disney World's All The Disney Thrills event, featuring new attraction Tron: Lightcycle / RUN, original stars Bruce Boxleitner (Tron himself!) and Cindy Morgan (Dr. Lora Baines/Yori) both seemed open to the idea while also unsure if they would be involved. "I have no idea," Boxleitner said. "Really, and I'm being honest, and I wish them luck. I think it's high time they did do it. It's been a long time since Legacy already. And I think it's a re-imagining of it, a reboot. It needs that, and it needs it for a younger ... This generation…We did it for ours, but they need it. So, I'll always be associated with it. I was the first Tron."

"I'm always available because they kept it alive, so I show up and say, 'Thank you,'" Morgan added. "We just walked in there and it was like, 'Welcome to our home. Look at what we did. Remember that movie you did? We just put this all together. What do you think?'"

Both Boxleitner and Morgan appeared in the original film in the series, with only Boxleitner himself appearing in Tron: Legacy. No official details have been revealed about what the plot of the new movie will be, but the potential for reprisals don't seem to be off the table just yet.

Walt Disney World has announced the opening date for its long-awaited new roller coaster TRON Lightcycle / Run. The new TRON-themed roller coaster opens on April 4, 2023. The new roller coaster will send riders into "The Grid" for a special Lightcycle race, with players trying to clear through eight Energy Gates before a rival team.