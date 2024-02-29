TRON: Ares First Official Look Revealed by Jared Leto

Jared Leto has given fans the first official look at TRON: Ares. The highly-anticipated addition to the TRON film franchise began filming again after the holidays and the SAG-AFTRA strikes came to an end. Helmed by Joachim Rønning, TRON: Ares has Jared Leto as its leading man following his turn as the vampiric Morbius the Living Vampire for Sony Pictures. Along with providing the first look at TRON: Ares, Leto also provided a release window the third TRON movie, with it arriving in theaters in 2025. Fans will be happy to see the outfit Jared Leto's character will be sporting, and it definitely sticks to the franchise themes.

"ARE YOU READY??" Jared Leto wrote in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter). "TRON: ARES 2025. See you on the grid... @DisneyStudios." So we now know Tron: Ares has a 2025 release window, and the image features Leto's character in a black-and-red Tron suit with a pistol on his right hip. His back is to the viewer, with his face covered in a dark helmet. Director Joachim Rønning revealed a set photo from TRON: Ares back in January.

"I'm excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world," Rønning said in a statement. "TRON: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid."

ARE YOU READY??



TRON: ARES 2025



See you on the grid… 🥏 @DisneyStudios pic.twitter.com/E7gNSxgEQ5 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) February 29, 2024

What is TRON: Ares about?

Disney released a description of TRON: Ares that reads, "TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings."

The film stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, whose casting was first reported in January as filming kicked off in Vancouver.

Before the actors' and writers' strikes, Disney brought Tron creator Steven Lisberger on aboard to lend a hand with the third entry. The Hollywood Reporter interviewed the creative ahead of TRON: Ares. While he had a ton of ideas for the sequel, he decided to rein it in a bit to make the story more accessible.

"The Tron team is hard at work," Lisberger said. "They are always hard at work. It's going to happen. My goal with these things in playing the Obi-Wan role is to say the one sentence that has an impact. I try to say something that is useful to them without getting into the weeds."

"We shot a storyboard movie on Tron 1. One of Disney's Nine Old Men was still out at the studio. I was so excited to show it to him because lord knows I could have used a mentor at that point. I showed him our storyboard movie. He sat there, he watched the whole thing, and then he turned to me and said, 'Kid — you're on your own.' And got up and walked out of the room," Lisberger added as he gestured towards some of the newcomers on the team. "So I'm trying to keep my input down to sentences but hopefully sentences that are some use to them."