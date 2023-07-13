Tron: Ares Adds Yellowjackets Star to Cast

TRON: Ares has added one star from Yellowjackets to the cast of the Disney sequel. Sarah Desjardins will be entering the grid along with Cameron Monaghan. Deadline reports that the Joachim Ronning film was scheduled to film in August. (Whether that happens or not based on the writers and SAG strike is anyone's guess!) A bunch of other talent signed on for the project including Evan Peters. In a turn from the previous entries, we're traveling from the grid back to the human world with Ares, a computer program played by Jared Leto.

Disney decided to move ahead with the TRON sequel as it looks to get some more focus to project based on attractions from the parks. The Haunted Mansion is up this year, and you can bet some other ones will be announced in the near-future. Jared Leto has been rumored and reported to be a part of TRON: Ares for ages now. Fans were hoping for a continuation of one of the numerous threads left by TRON: Legacy and TRON: Uprising. But, that seems unlikely at this point.

TRON's Original Creator Is A Part of The Third Movie

Steven Lisberger is the creator of TRON and he will be on-hand to help with some of the third movie. He talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the plans for TRON: Ares. It seems like he had to pull up on some of his notes because they were getting too technical.

"The Tron team is hard at work," Lisberger explained. "They are always hard at work. It's going to happen. My goal with these things in playing the Obi-Wan role is to say the one sentence that has an impact. I try to say something that is useful to them without getting into the weeds."

"We shot a storyboard movie on Tron 1. One of Disney's Nine Old Men was still out at the studio. I was so excited to show it to him because lord knows I could have used a mentor at that point. I showed him our storyboard movie. He sat there, he watched the whole thing, and then he turned to me and said, 'Kid — you're on your own.' And got up and walked out of the room," Lisberger mentioned before adding that he was simplifying his approach for younger creative minds behind the franchise. "So I'm trying to keep my input down to sentences but hopefully sentences that are some use to them,"

Why Did TRON: Ares Take This Long?

Tron: Legacy has become a beloved entry for a lot of Millenial viewers. Joseph Kosinski had a previous conversation about why a third movie took this long. For the director, the blame rests with Marvel and Star Wars getting pushed by Disney. It just made sense after they spent all those money on those franchises.

"I got so close. I really tried. I got close in 2015, and Disney pulled the plug on it," Kosinski told the outlet. "I hadn't built anything, but I had the whole movie storyboarded and written. I was really excited because it was inverting the idea: It was all that stuff coming into our world, and it was about the blending of the two."

"It was a different Disney by 2015. When I made TRON: Legacy, they didn't own Marvel; they didn't own Star Wars. We were the play for fantasy and science fiction. And once you've got those other things under your umbrella, it makes sense that you're going to put your money into a known property and not the weird art student with black fingernails in the corner -- that was TRON." Kosinski recalled.

Are you looking forward to TRON: Ares? Let us know in the comments below!