Kevin Smith Confirms Ben Affleck's Shannon Hamilton Character Returns in Mallrats Sequel Script

Kevin Smith, the director best known for helming Clerks and Mallrats, recently spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in the latest edition of Talking Shop, and discussed everything from the Snyder Cut to his Masters of the Universe show. During the interview, he also shared information about Twilight of the Mallrats, his long-awaited Mallrats sequel. Last month, Smith revealed that he completed the first draft of the script, and released a list of characters who would be returning. However, one big name was missing from the list, and that was Shannon Hamilton, the character played by Ben Affleck. This had us worried that Smith and Affleck had another falling out, but Smith clarified in Talking Shop that Hamilton is in the script.

"I did the first draft of Twilight of the Mallrats. Everybody who’s on the poster comes back. I said someplace on Twitter, I was answering questions, and I didn’t mention Shannon Hamilton, that was Ben’s character, but Shannon Hamilton’s character comes back. They all come back.” He added, “Whether or not he wants to do it, but right now, Shannon Hamilton’s in the script.” You can watch the full interview in the post below or in the video above.

There you have it! As long as Affleck wants to be a part of the film, fans of Mallrats will see what Shannon is up to. Considering the last time we saw the character, he was caught engaging in sexual activity with a minor, we can’t imagine his future is anything but bleak.

In Smith's original list, he included the return of Rene (Shannen Doherty), Willam (Ethan Suplee), Gwen (Joey Lauren Adams), Brandy (Claire Forlani), T.S. (Jeremy London), Trish (Renée Humphrey), Mr. Svenning (Michael Rooker), LaFours (Sven-Ole Thorsen), and Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Smith). While he didn't list the actors in his post, we have to hope they're on board to reprise their roles. Smith also recently revealed that Evil Dead's Bruce Campbell will be joining the cast of the new Mallrats. He also shared that last month marked the 25th anniversary of the days that Mallrats and Clerks took place.

