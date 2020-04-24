Kevin Smith Completes First Draft of Twilight of the Mallrats, Reveals Which Characters Will Return

✖

While it's hard for many people to be productive while self-isolating, others are utilizing their time in quarantine in the best of ways. Writer/Director Kevin Smith has taken this opportunity to work on the script for his long-awaited Mallrats sequel, Twilight of the Mallrats. Smith's latest movie, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, caught up with most of his fan-favorite characters, including Mallrats' Brodie (Jason Lee), but that won't be last we see of the 1995 movie's lovable characters. Smith just revealed on Instagram that he's finished the first draft of the movie, and it will see the return of Rene (Shannen Doherty), Willam (Ethan Suplee), Gwen (Joey Lauren Adams), Brandy (Claire Forlani), T.S. (Jeremy London), Trish (Renée Humphrey), Mr. Svenning (Michael Rooker), LaFours (Sven-Ole Thorsen), and Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Smith). While he didn't list the actors in his post, we have to hope they're on board to reprise their roles.

"Thanks in part to the #Quarantine, I finally finished a funny first draft of 'TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS'! 25 years after the original, Brodie Bruce will be back for an unnecessary sequel set against the Mallpocalypse! Rene, Willam, Gwen, Brandy, T.S., Trish, Mr. Svenning, LaFours, and the rebooted @jayandsilentbob are the returning ‘Rats in an Askewniverse imagining about what happens when the sidewalk sales end, and 'happily ever after' is easier to say than live! The #jayandsilentbob stuff is some of my favorite conceptual comedy I’ve ever written but the whole script is silly, sentimental, and sweet. And at 98 pages, the story moves like a brakeless bullet train! It’ll be months before we can actually shoot it, but if you wanna know the backstory, I recorded an entire episode about 'Twilight of the Mallrats' for my new podcast, 'Silent Bob Speaks' - available at That Kevin Smith Club (link in my bio)! And now that *this* script is done, it’s on to a new draft of #moosejaws and then the first draft of the new version of #clerks3," Smith wrote on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

You may have noticed one big character is missing from the list, and that's Shannon, the part played by Ben Affleck. We're hoping this is because Shannon is still in jail and not because Smith and Affleck had another falling out. Considering Affleck made a cameo in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, we're hoping the door isn't closed on an appearance from Shannon in the new movie.

Smith also recently revealed that Evil Dead's Bruce Campbell will be joining the cast of the new Mallrats. He also shared that this month marked the 25th anniversary of the days that Mallrats and Clerks took place.

Are you excited for Twilight of the Mallrats? Tell us in the comments!

