Twilight of the Mallrats: Kevin Smith Reveals New Details About the Sequel

Despite the pandemic, filmmaker Kevin Smith is remaining productive. The indie darling has spent his time working on many upcoming projects, among them the highly anticipated sequel to his 1995 comedy Mallrats, now titled Twilight of the Mallrats. Smith has previously opened up about his intentions with the film but in an appearance on IMDB's Movies That Changed My Life podcast, has revealed even more details, saying: "Twilight of the Mallrats more closely resembles what the world knows Mallrats to be, a day in the life of this shopping center. So the whole movie is set against the backdrop of this dying behemoth that only Brodie (Jason Lee) wants to save, and everybody who is on the poster comes back...I wrote everybody (in)."

Smith also elaborated on the different versions of a sequel to Mallrats that he had toyed with over the years, alluding to a version titled Mallrats 2: Die Hard in a Mall that he later repurposed for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. In fact, Smith said his recent "reboot" shares a lot of DNA with his script for Mallrats, adding: "It's very in keeping with what I do and at the same time it's very current as well...We saw Jay and his daughter galavanting in that movie and in Twilight of the Mallrats, Brodie's daughter is a big factor, Banner. So it's a multi-generational tale, but it turned out wonderful."

The role of Banner Bruce, daughter to Jason Lee's character, was previously revealed to be played by Aparna Brielle who appeared in the 2019 "Reboot." She'll join a roster of actors that have gone on to play multiple parts in Smith's View Askewniverse including Brian O'Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, the aforementioned Lee, and Ben Affleck.

As Smith stated, his script accounts for all of the characters that appeared in the original film and includes (Ethan Suplee), Gwen (Joey Lauren Adams), Brandy (Claire Forlani), T.S. (Jeremy London), Trish (Renée Humphrey), Mr. Svenning (Michael Rooker), LaFours (Sven-Ole Thorsen), and (naturally) Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Smith). Bruce Campbell will also be joining the cast of the new Mallrats. Though Ben Affleck's character Shannon Hamilton also appears in the script, it's unclear if the actor will appear in the movie once cameras are able to roll.

Twilight of the Mallrats isn't the only project on Smith's To-Do list though as the writer-director previously confirmed he's working on scripts for other highly anticipated projects including Canadian horror film Moose Jaws and Clerks 3.

