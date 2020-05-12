Mallrats Sequel Adds Aparna Brielle as Jason Lee's Daughter

(Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

While taking part in ComicBook.com's latest Quarantine Watch Party (a double feature of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), filmmaker Kevin Smith dropped an exclusive reveal about his next movie, Twilight of the Mallrats. During the second film of the night, Smith confirmed that Aparna Brielle (who appears in the later movie) will be the star of the Mallrats sequel, taking on the part of the appropriately named Banner Bruce, the daughter of Jason Lee's character Brodie Bruce. "I was so impressed with @aparnabrielle, I built my next flick around her," Smith Tweeted. "Aparna will play Brodie Bruce's daughter Banner Bruce in the movie I hope to shoot next - TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS."

Smith also confirmed that none other than Shannen Doherty will return for the sequel as Rene, noting she had "already read the script and LOVED" it, and that Lee himself was in the process of reading it now. Doherty's return comes as a surprise as the Charmed and Beverly Hills 90210 star revealed earlier this year that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, though she did note at the time it wasn't preventing her from working.

The writer/director previously revealed a whole host of characters that will return for the upcoming sequel including Willam (Ethan Suplee), Gwen (Joey Lauren Adams), Brandy (Claire Forlani), T.S. (Jeremy London), Trish (Renée Humphrey), Mr. Svenning (Michael Rooker), LaFours (Sven-Ole Thorsen), and (naturally) Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Smith). Smith also recently revealed that Evil Dead's Bruce Campbell will be joining the cast of the new Mallrats and that Ben Affleck's character Shannon Hamilton also returns in the script.

Smith previously described his script for the sequel as imagining "what happens when the sidewalk sales end, and 'happily ever after' is easier to say than live," calling the entire script "silly, sentimental, and sweet."

"It’ll be months before we can actually shoot it," Smith clarified last month. "But if you wanna know the backstory, I recorded an entire episode about 'Twilight of the Mallrats' for my new podcast, 'Silent Bob Speaks' - available at That Kevin Smith Club."

At this point it's unclear who from the original film will be available to return once shooting can begin, but Smith is wasting no time during these down moments as he confirmed he's working on scripts for other highly anticipated projects Moose Jaws and Clerks 3.

