Kevin Smith Confirms Stan Lee Scene in Mallrats Sequel

While the late Stan Lee's cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are pretty much legendary at this point, there's another film appearance from the Marvel Comics icon that remains not only a fan-favorite, but was one of Lee's favorites as well: his appearance in Kevin Smith's 1995 film Mallrats. Lee's appearance as himself in the film had a major impact on the plot and, it turns out, that Lee's influence on Brodie Bruce (Jason Lee) will continue to be felt in the film's sequel. According to Smith, Twilight of the Mallrats will have a Stan Lee scene that's as much a tribute to the legend as it is integral to the story.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Smith revealed that Twilight of the Mallrats will contain a very "clever" Stan Lee scene, something that honors the role Lee played in Brodie's life and, thus, the rest of that character's story.

"We have a Stan Lee scene. Obviously, Stan Lee won't be in it because Stan's passed, but same Brodie Bruce and Stan plays a big part of it," Smith said. "So there's a, as a writer, like you know my daughter hates how into myself and my writing I am but sometimes as a writer I'm like 'oh that was clever, that's clever' and stuff like where you want to share it with people but you're like 'I'll wait until I can give it to everybody at once' but the Stan Lee scene in Twilight of the Mallrats is one of those moments that I consider like 'oh that's clever' and even if I wasn't me and I just liked my movies I would be like 'that's a good, what a good, what a way to do it, man.'"

In Mallrats, Brodie is dumped by his girlfriend Rene (Shannen Doherty) largely because of his immaturity. Brodie and his friend T.S. (Jeremy London) head to the mall to distract themselves from things and, ultimately, Brodie encounters Lee who gives him relationship advice in a heartfelt scene -- never mind that the whole thing was set up by T.S. It's a scene that Lee himself once cited as his favorite movie role of all time.

"Gee, that's a hard one. I got a big kick out of Mallrats," Lee told a fan in 2016. "But it wasn’t' a cameo; I really had a role in the movie. Funny thing about that: in the movie, I'm talking to the boy who was the lead, who was very unhappy because he was having trouble with his girlfriend, and I mentioned to him, 'I remember I once had a girlfriend and I lost her but I've never forgotten her, and I think about her all the time,' something like that. Now, I went home, and my wife said to me, 'Now what is this about that girlfriend?' And I learned you have to be very careful about how you explain movies to your wife."

While Smith didn't give any specific details about the scene in Twilight of the Mallrats, he did explain that Lee, despite not physically being in the film, looms large in the story because of his impact on Brodie in Mallrats.

"So, it's pretty special and Stan, even though he's not with us, kind of looms throughout the movie because Brodie, when we come to him 25 years later is still talking about the best day of his life which we all know is the movie Mallrats," Smith said.

