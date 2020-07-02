Twilight of the Mallrats: Kevin Smith Shares Updates After Meeting with Jason Lee

✖

During quarantine, Kevin Smith has been hard at work penning his Mallrats sequel script, which he's currently calling Twilight of the Mallrats. The movie is expected to follow most of the original film's cast of characters, and Smith recently confirmed he's writing a part for Ben Affleck and also revealed that Shannen Doherty will reprise her role as Rene Mosier. Of course, you can't have Mallrats without Jason Lee's Brody, so fans will be excited to learn that Smith met with the actor this week to discuss the sequel.

“Looking like Captain Quint in Jaws, the great #jasonlee came by the other night to podcast and talk about #twilightofthemallrats. We never got around to the podcast but the #mallrats chat was helpful, as I head into the second draft. Lee had great notes and made the case for shooting on 35mm (because that’s how we shot the first one). Lee and me have known each other for 25 years, so I’ve been working with Jason for half my life now. Mister @stereoskateboards ollied into my world during the Mallrats auditions and here we are - it’s a quarter of a century later and we’re planning and plotting a Mallrats sequel (with a phat @arrowvideo BluRay en route)! And just wait until you see what we’ve got planned for Brodie Bruce,” Smith wrote. You can check out the post below:

While Smith referred to the Twilight of the Mallrats title in his post, the director recently spoke with ComicBook.com about the movie and revealed he's having second thoughts on the name. In fact, he's considering letting fans choose the title.

